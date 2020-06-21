All apartments in Tucson
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:50 PM

7334 East Alderberry Street

7334 East Alderberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

7334 East Alderberry Street, Tucson, AZ 85756

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
cats allowed
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/1898963

Built 2012 3 Bed 2 Bath in Sycamore Park! Vail School District! Wide open floor plan! The entry greets you with a bright & spacious great room off kitchen.Open kitchen features extended breakfast bar with granite countertops, mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and the perfect amount of cabinet space. Appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, w/d hookups.Featuring vaulted ceiling, lots of windows, new tile floors & paint throughout! You'll appreciate the split plan w/spacious master suite including a garden tub, walk-in-closet & double vanities! 2 additional bedrooms offer light and bright comfort!. Neighborhood park featuring: soccer & baseball fields, basketball court, walking paths, playground & picnic areas. Community is also close to Tucson's famous-Bike Loop, 131 miles of paths linking Tucson to its communities. Pets are subject to approval. SECURITY DEPOSIT $ 2475.00.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,475, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7334 East Alderberry Street have any available units?
7334 East Alderberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 7334 East Alderberry Street have?
Some of 7334 East Alderberry Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7334 East Alderberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
7334 East Alderberry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7334 East Alderberry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7334 East Alderberry Street is pet friendly.
Does 7334 East Alderberry Street offer parking?
No, 7334 East Alderberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 7334 East Alderberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7334 East Alderberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7334 East Alderberry Street have a pool?
No, 7334 East Alderberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 7334 East Alderberry Street have accessible units?
No, 7334 East Alderberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7334 East Alderberry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7334 East Alderberry Street has units with dishwashers.
