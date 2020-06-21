7334 East Alderberry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground cats allowed

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/1898963



Built 2012 3 Bed 2 Bath in Sycamore Park! Vail School District! Wide open floor plan! The entry greets you with a bright & spacious great room off kitchen.Open kitchen features extended breakfast bar with granite countertops, mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and the perfect amount of cabinet space. Appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, w/d hookups.Featuring vaulted ceiling, lots of windows, new tile floors & paint throughout! You'll appreciate the split plan w/spacious master suite including a garden tub, walk-in-closet & double vanities! 2 additional bedrooms offer light and bright comfort!. Neighborhood park featuring: soccer & baseball fields, basketball court, walking paths, playground & picnic areas. Community is also close to Tucson's famous-Bike Loop, 131 miles of paths linking Tucson to its communities. Pets are subject to approval. SECURITY DEPOSIT $ 2475.00.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,475, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.