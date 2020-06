Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice Home Near Davis-Monthan AFB and The Loop - This 3 Bedroom home is Ready to Move In. New Laminate Flooring Downstairs in Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Area. Upstairs has New Carpet. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer. Covered Rear Patio and Large Backyard. Attached Garage. Good Credit, Background and Income Required for Approval.

Please call or text Rebecca Schulte Keller Williams Southern Arizona 520-444-5334 for Appointment.



