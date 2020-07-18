All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6770 E Calle de Oro

6770 East Calle Del Oro · (520) 881-0930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6770 East Calle Del Oro, Tucson, AZ 85715
Dorado Country Club Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6770 E Calle de Oro · Avail. Aug 3

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1709 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
6770 E Calle de Oro Available 08/03/20 >>Remodeled Townhouse Overlooks Golf Course - Revamped 3 bd. 2 bath town home overlooking Via Dorado Golf Course. This modernized gem has remodeled bathrooms, brand new carpet, and a fresh coat of paint. Walk in to a spacious open living room/dining area with wood burning fireplace and a wall of windows looking out onto the golf course. The south facing covered patio is large and great for entertaining. The efficient kitchen features a stove, dishwasher, disposal, stove, refaced cabinets, and a great breakfast nook with beautiful Catalina Mountain views. The master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet. In addition to the golf course, the community features include a swimming pool and heated spa. This home has been lovingly maintained in a fabulous community with many amenities.. Easy access to Park Mall, Udall Park, St. Joseph's Hospital and everything wonderful in east and central Tucson.. Call now to schedule a showing !!

Prestige Property Management
3205 E Grant Rd
Tucson, Az 85716
520-881-0930 www.prestigepropertymgmt.com

Directions: Fr Kolb, W on Speedway, N on Dorado, W on Calle De Oro

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6770 E Calle de Oro have any available units?
6770 E Calle de Oro has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 6770 E Calle de Oro have?
Some of 6770 E Calle de Oro's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6770 E Calle de Oro currently offering any rent specials?
6770 E Calle de Oro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6770 E Calle de Oro pet-friendly?
No, 6770 E Calle de Oro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 6770 E Calle de Oro offer parking?
No, 6770 E Calle de Oro does not offer parking.
Does 6770 E Calle de Oro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6770 E Calle de Oro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6770 E Calle de Oro have a pool?
Yes, 6770 E Calle de Oro has a pool.
Does 6770 E Calle de Oro have accessible units?
No, 6770 E Calle de Oro does not have accessible units.
Does 6770 E Calle de Oro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6770 E Calle de Oro has units with dishwashers.
