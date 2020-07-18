Amenities

6770 E Calle de Oro Available 08/03/20 >>Remodeled Townhouse Overlooks Golf Course - Revamped 3 bd. 2 bath town home overlooking Via Dorado Golf Course. This modernized gem has remodeled bathrooms, brand new carpet, and a fresh coat of paint. Walk in to a spacious open living room/dining area with wood burning fireplace and a wall of windows looking out onto the golf course. The south facing covered patio is large and great for entertaining. The efficient kitchen features a stove, dishwasher, disposal, stove, refaced cabinets, and a great breakfast nook with beautiful Catalina Mountain views. The master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet. In addition to the golf course, the community features include a swimming pool and heated spa. This home has been lovingly maintained in a fabulous community with many amenities.. Easy access to Park Mall, Udall Park, St. Joseph's Hospital and everything wonderful in east and central Tucson.. Call now to schedule a showing !!



Directions: Fr Kolb, W on Speedway, N on Dorado, W on Calle De Oro



No Pets Allowed



