Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

537 E Jacinto St

537 East Jacinto Street · (520) 349-5074
Location

537 East Jacinto Street, Tucson, AZ 85705
Keeling

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 537 E Jacinto St · Avail. now

$730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly Refurbished 2 Bedroom Apartment in Convenient Central Location - AVAILABLE NOW! Total refurbished 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in convenient central location. The amenities of this affordable 2 bedroom include new kitchen cabinets, remodeled bathroom, ceramic tile flooring, central AC, fresh paint, covered parting spot, and balcony. Please contact our property managers, Tim Murray at 520-349-5074 or April Richards at 520-250-7684, or your own agent to schedule a showing & to learn the best days & times to view this property. Let us know if you have any questions about this property, our lease terms, application requirements, and/or pet policies. See our web site (www.PimaRealEstateServices.com) for more info, to check the availability of this property, or to submit a rental application. You may also contact us at Office@PimaRES.com.

(RLNE4324583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

