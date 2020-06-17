5050 E Julia Street

Amenities

Available Immediately for SHORT TERM ONLY. From 1 week to 4 months, Fully furnished,utility. A very Cool Tucson gem home that has been completely remodeled with Italian tile, designer carpet, a whole house Bose Surround Sound, polished wood doors, Jacuzzi tub in guest bath, hardwood cabinets,, lighting from Illuminations .. and located near the best of everything in a quiet charming neighborhood only 1/2 block to a beautiful park and 5 minutes to the U of A 3 bedrooms, large dining area and separate living room, breakfast nook and an LARGE enclosed backyard. This is a jewel so will be going to a lucky renter. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. By appointment only. UTILITIES and Cable billed separately.