Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
5050 E Julia Street
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:51 PM

5050 E Julia Street

5050 East Julia Street · (480) 287-5200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5050 East Julia Street, Tucson, AZ 85711
Rosemont West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available Immediately for SHORT TERM ONLY. From 1 week to 4 months, Fully furnished,utility. A very Cool Tucson gem home that has been completely remodeled with Italian tile, designer carpet, a whole house Bose Surround Sound, polished wood doors, Jacuzzi tub in guest bath, hardwood cabinets,, lighting from Illuminations .. and located near the best of everything in a quiet charming neighborhood only 1/2 block to a beautiful park and 5 minutes to the U of A 3 bedrooms, large dining area and separate living room, breakfast nook and an LARGE enclosed backyard. This is a jewel so will be going to a lucky renter. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. By appointment only. UTILITIES and Cable billed separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 E Julia Street have any available units?
5050 E Julia Street has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 E Julia Street have?
Some of 5050 E Julia Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 E Julia Street currently offering any rent specials?
5050 E Julia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 E Julia Street pet-friendly?
No, 5050 E Julia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 5050 E Julia Street offer parking?
No, 5050 E Julia Street does not offer parking.
Does 5050 E Julia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5050 E Julia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 E Julia Street have a pool?
No, 5050 E Julia Street does not have a pool.
Does 5050 E Julia Street have accessible units?
No, 5050 E Julia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 E Julia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5050 E Julia Street has units with dishwashers.
