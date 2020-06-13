All apartments in Tucson
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
4112 E 6th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4112 E 6th St

4112 East 6th Street · (520) 881-0930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Tucson
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Location

4112 East 6th Street, Tucson, AZ 85711
Peter Howell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4112 E 6th St · Avail. Jul 6

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4112 E 6th St Available 07/06/20 Magnificent House in Central Tucson! - Call to see this enormous 4bd/3ba house complete with 2 A/C units, gas stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This beautiful home spans approx 3374 sq ft, and is loaded with granite counter tops, guest quarters, family room, 2 car garage, large covered patio plus a spacious block walled yard. This home also has a built in wet-bar complete with mini fridge and sink.2 Pets are welcome.

There is currently a tenant occupying the property until the end of June. At this time, we are taking names and Numbers so that we are able to reach you once an Open House is scheduled for this Property. If you would like to see the house please call us at 520-881-0930 or send us an email at sales@prestigepropertymgmt.com with your name and contact information. We will reach out as soon as we are able to show the property.

Thank You
Prestige Property Management, Inc.
(520) 881-0930

Directions: From Swan, W on 5th, S on Irving, E on 6th

(RLNE3241821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 E 6th St have any available units?
4112 E 6th St has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4112 E 6th St have?
Some of 4112 E 6th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 E 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
4112 E 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 E 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4112 E 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 4112 E 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 4112 E 6th St does offer parking.
Does 4112 E 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 E 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 E 6th St have a pool?
No, 4112 E 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 4112 E 6th St have accessible units?
No, 4112 E 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 E 6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 E 6th St has units with dishwashers.
