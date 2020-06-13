Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4112 E 6th St Available 07/06/20 Magnificent House in Central Tucson! - Call to see this enormous 4bd/3ba house complete with 2 A/C units, gas stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This beautiful home spans approx 3374 sq ft, and is loaded with granite counter tops, guest quarters, family room, 2 car garage, large covered patio plus a spacious block walled yard. This home also has a built in wet-bar complete with mini fridge and sink.2 Pets are welcome.



There is currently a tenant occupying the property until the end of June. At this time, we are taking names and Numbers so that we are able to reach you once an Open House is scheduled for this Property. If you would like to see the house please call us at 520-881-0930 or send us an email at sales@prestigepropertymgmt.com with your name and contact information. We will reach out as soon as we are able to show the property.



Thank You

Prestige Property Management, Inc.

(520) 881-0930



Directions: From Swan, W on 5th, S on Irving, E on 6th



(RLNE3241821)