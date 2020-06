3973 South Queen Palm Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry carport recently renovated air conditioning courtyard

UPDATED,EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED EAST SIDE TOWN HOME. COMPLETELY MOVE-IN READY. ONE BED ROOM, ONE BATH, FIRST FLOOR. ALL GOOD SIZE ROOMS, INCLUDING EXTRA ROOM THAT COULD BE OFFICE, DINING, ETC. NICELY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, ALSO LAUNDRY ROOM WITH APPLIANCES. CENTRAL AC. FENCED BACK YARD AND COVERED PARKING AREA. NO PETS. IN WELL CARED FOR COURTYARD STYLE COMMUNITY. CLOSE TO ALL THAT YOU NEED AND WANT

Palm Grove Clusters Subdivision; One Story; Covered Carport; Ranch Style; TUSD School District;