Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:32 AM

3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP

3711 North Bay Horse Loop · (520) 327-0009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3711 North Bay Horse Loop, Tucson, AZ 85719
Campus Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Campbell - Prince - Please call for availability.

Beautiful newer 1612 sq ft home nestled in Crest Ranch has three bedrooms two baths, carpet and tile throughout. The kitchen is fully equipped including a washer and dryer. The homes fireplace keeps you warm, AC to keep things cool and the covered patio - yard invites you to entertain and enjoy whats really important in life. The community pool is a nice addition for relaxing or just hanging out. Located near Campbell or Prince, youre conveniently close to shopping, dining, entertainment and the U of A Campus. HOA only allows 2 vehicles

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Please contact our office to confirm pricing, availability and details at (520) 327-0009.

Tucson Realty & Trust Co. Management Services, L.L.C. complies fully with all federal, state and local Fair Housing laws.

(RLNE3801363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP have any available units?
3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP have?
Some of 3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP does offer parking.
Does 3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP has a pool.
Does 3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
