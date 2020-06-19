3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP

Amenities

Beautiful newer 1612 sq ft home nestled in Crest Ranch has three bedrooms two baths, carpet and tile throughout. The kitchen is fully equipped including a washer and dryer. The homes fireplace keeps you warm, AC to keep things cool and the covered patio - yard invites you to entertain and enjoy whats really important in life. The community pool is a nice addition for relaxing or just hanging out. Located near Campbell or Prince, youre conveniently close to shopping, dining, entertainment and the U of A Campus. HOA only allows 2 vehicles



