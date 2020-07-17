3482 E Terra Alta Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Available in August.

Spacious 1379 sq ft. brick home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths at 5th St and Country Club

Just 2.4 miles from University of Arizona.

Large living room/dining room with wood burning fireplace and bamboo wood floors.

Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove and microwave.

Bedrooms are good sized and closets have built in organizers.

Home has central A/C and gas heat.

Mature landscaping with fenced back yard with full length covered patio.

Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups.

Enclosed carport could be used for workshop / storage.

Sorry, no pets.



* Rent $1400

* Security Deposit $1400, Ask me how to qualify for ZERO deposit

* Application fee $37 per adult 18 and over

* Tenant responsible to obtain Renter's Liability Insurance, $100,000 minimum or charge of $20/month insurance waiver

* Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details. Non-refundable Documentation fee: $250



* Listed and Managed by Northpoint Asset Management, Anne Willey Property Manager. Call or text 520-444-6848 to schedule a showing



**Equal Housing Opportunity**



Application criteria:

Gross income $4200/month

Good rental history

Good Credit

Background based on HUD Guidelines