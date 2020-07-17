All apartments in Tucson
3482 E Terra Alta Blvd

3482 East Terra Alta Boulevard · (520) 444-6848
Location

3482 East Terra Alta Boulevard, Tucson, AZ 85716
Miramonte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1379 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Available in August.
Spacious 1379 sq ft. brick home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths at 5th St and Country Club
Just 2.4 miles from University of Arizona.
Large living room/dining room with wood burning fireplace and bamboo wood floors.
Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove and microwave.
Bedrooms are good sized and closets have built in organizers.
Home has central A/C and gas heat.
Mature landscaping with fenced back yard with full length covered patio.
Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups.
Enclosed carport could be used for workshop / storage.
Sorry, no pets.

* Rent $1400
* Security Deposit $1400, Ask me how to qualify for ZERO deposit
* Application fee $37 per adult 18 and over
* Tenant responsible to obtain Renter's Liability Insurance, $100,000 minimum or charge of $20/month insurance waiver
* Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details. Non-refundable Documentation fee: $250

* Listed and Managed by Northpoint Asset Management, Anne Willey Property Manager. Call or text 520-444-6848 to schedule a showing

**Equal Housing Opportunity**

Application criteria:
Gross income $4200/month
Good rental history
Good Credit
Background based on HUD Guidelines

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3482 E Terra Alta Blvd have any available units?
3482 E Terra Alta Blvd has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3482 E Terra Alta Blvd have?
Some of 3482 E Terra Alta Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3482 E Terra Alta Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3482 E Terra Alta Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3482 E Terra Alta Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3482 E Terra Alta Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 3482 E Terra Alta Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3482 E Terra Alta Blvd offers parking.
Does 3482 E Terra Alta Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3482 E Terra Alta Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3482 E Terra Alta Blvd have a pool?
No, 3482 E Terra Alta Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3482 E Terra Alta Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3482 E Terra Alta Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3482 E Terra Alta Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3482 E Terra Alta Blvd has units with dishwashers.
