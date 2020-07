Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous and private 3 bed 2 bath home with desert views in a gated community! This home truly stands out and has everything a home should offer for a renter. You are welcomed with open main areas, a beautiful updated kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar whilst having the luxury of desirable backyard views of the Sonoran desert at your finger tips. This will go fast, don't wait!



Please call 520-405-2611 or visit www.rpmpintuc.com for viewing and application process.



Real Property Management Pinnacle - Tucson

Contact us to schedule a showing.