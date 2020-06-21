2542 E Halcyon Road

Amenities

dishwasher all utils included recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled and Updated 1 Bed 1 Bath Guest House in desirable Hedrick Acreage. Tucked between Winterhaven to the West and Richland Heights to the East, you will love this homes access to all that Midtown offers as well as its proximity to Downtown Tucson, the UofA, and the Foothills. All UTILITIES included in rent. Recent remodel includes ALL NEW concrete floors, paint, cabinets, Quartz counters, lighting, blinds and windows. Kitchen will come equipped with full size refrigerator, microwave/convection oven and double burner electric cooktop but WILL NOT have a full size stove/oven or dishwasher. 2 Mini-Split A/C units with remotes will allow you to efficiently and separately heat or cool both rooms.