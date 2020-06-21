All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 2542 E Halcyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
2542 E Halcyon Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:26 PM

2542 E Halcyon Road

2542 East Halcyon Street · (520) 314-4375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2542 East Halcyon Street, Tucson, AZ 85716
Winter Haven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 403 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled and Updated 1 Bed 1 Bath Guest House in desirable Hedrick Acreage. Tucked between Winterhaven to the West and Richland Heights to the East, you will love this homes access to all that Midtown offers as well as its proximity to Downtown Tucson, the UofA, and the Foothills. All UTILITIES included in rent. Recent remodel includes ALL NEW concrete floors, paint, cabinets, Quartz counters, lighting, blinds and windows. Kitchen will come equipped with full size refrigerator, microwave/convection oven and double burner electric cooktop but WILL NOT have a full size stove/oven or dishwasher. 2 Mini-Split A/C units with remotes will allow you to efficiently and separately heat or cool both rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 E Halcyon Road have any available units?
2542 E Halcyon Road has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2542 E Halcyon Road have?
Some of 2542 E Halcyon Road's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 E Halcyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
2542 E Halcyon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 E Halcyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 2542 E Halcyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 2542 E Halcyon Road offer parking?
No, 2542 E Halcyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 2542 E Halcyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2542 E Halcyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 E Halcyon Road have a pool?
No, 2542 E Halcyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 2542 E Halcyon Road have accessible units?
No, 2542 E Halcyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 E Halcyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2542 E Halcyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2542 E Halcyon Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Country Club Apartments
3033 E 6th St
Tucson, AZ 85716
Canyon Heights
550 N Pantano Rd
Tucson, AZ 85710
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd
Tucson, AZ 85705
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
Starrview at Starr Pass Apartment Homes
1050 S Bill Martin Dr
Tucson, AZ 85745
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
Orange Tree Village
645 W Orange Grove Rd
Tucson, AZ 85704
Place at Riverwalk
3510 North Craycroft Road
Tucson, AZ 85750

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity