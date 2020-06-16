All apartments in Tucson
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:11 PM

2501 E Towner St

2501 East Towner Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

2501 East Towner Street, Tucson, AZ 85716
Country Glenn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

AVAILABLE April 1, 2020

- 4 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- Arizona room
- living room
- family room
- central air conditioner
- washer and dryer
- polished concrete floor
- breakfast bar, new kitchen
- hardwood cabinets
- covered patios
- huge walled yard in backyard
- and much more

A perfect university rental for your college experience. Located just minutes from the U of A campus, a quick walk or bike ride away from class and campus activities, making the Property THE VERY BEST IN STUDENT LIVING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 E Towner St have any available units?
2501 E Towner St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 E Towner St have?
Some of 2501 E Towner St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 E Towner St currently offering any rent specials?
2501 E Towner St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 E Towner St pet-friendly?
No, 2501 E Towner St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 2501 E Towner St offer parking?
No, 2501 E Towner St does not offer parking.
Does 2501 E Towner St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 E Towner St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 E Towner St have a pool?
No, 2501 E Towner St does not have a pool.
Does 2501 E Towner St have accessible units?
No, 2501 E Towner St does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 E Towner St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 E Towner St does not have units with dishwashers.
