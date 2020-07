Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Remodeled! Stunning burnt adobe home! Be the first to enjoy this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath remodel. Large backyard, Large storage unit, upgraded laundry hook -ups in garage, gorgeous stained concrete flooring,Water, Gas and Trash included in monthly rent. Close to U of A, Hospitals, Shopping and Dining! Per owner - NO PETS, please consider this before contacting us to apply, thank you. **Be aware of online scams/wire fraud. No money is required up front to view this property.**