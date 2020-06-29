1617 E Lester Street

Amenities
Charming bungalow with loads of character in the desirable Jefferson Park Historic District. This house is literally across the street from UMC Banner and the UofA. Convenient to restaurants, shopping, etc. Renovations in progress to include totally remodeled kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. Totally remodeled bathroom, new tile throughout, fresh paint inside and out, new landscaping. Includes new washer and dryer inside, ceiling fans, energy efficient windows with custom miniblinds. Available August 1, $1495/mo. Owner/Agent