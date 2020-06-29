All apartments in Tucson
Tucson, AZ
1617 E Lester Street
1617 E Lester Street

1617 East Lester Street · (520) 505-1696
Location

1617 East Lester Street, Tucson, AZ 85719
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 879 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming bungalow with loads of character in the desirable Jefferson Park Historic District. This house is literally across the street from UMC Banner and the UofA. Convenient to restaurants, shopping, etc. Renovations in progress to include totally remodeled kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. Totally remodeled bathroom, new tile throughout, fresh paint inside and out, new landscaping. Includes new washer and dryer inside, ceiling fans, energy efficient windows with custom miniblinds. Available August 1, $1495/mo. Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 E Lester Street have any available units?
1617 E Lester Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 E Lester Street have?
Some of 1617 E Lester Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 E Lester Street currently offering any rent specials?
1617 E Lester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 E Lester Street pet-friendly?
No, 1617 E Lester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 1617 E Lester Street offer parking?
No, 1617 E Lester Street does not offer parking.
Does 1617 E Lester Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 E Lester Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 E Lester Street have a pool?
No, 1617 E Lester Street does not have a pool.
Does 1617 E Lester Street have accessible units?
No, 1617 E Lester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 E Lester Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 E Lester Street has units with dishwashers.
