1528 N Sycamore Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is centrally located. This home features one living room and a family room to the right of the kitchen. There is tile flooring throughout, for easy clean up. The kitchen is spacious and equipped with a refrigerator, eclectic stove, dishwasher, and an over the counter microwave. This home also features an Arizona room that can be accessed through one of the bedrooms or the kitchen. The laundry room is located in the Arizona room with washer and dryer included.This home is available for immediate occupancy. The rental rate is $925.00 per month and the security deposit is $1,025.00. If pets are allowed and approved, there is a $20.00 monthly pet fee per pet, plus a $150 additional deposit per pet. The owner may consider up to 2 pets.