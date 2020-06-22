All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 1528 N Sycamore Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
1528 N Sycamore Boulevard
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:29 AM

1528 N Sycamore Boulevard

1528 North Sycamore Boulevard · (520) 582-9075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1528 North Sycamore Boulevard, Tucson, AZ 85712
Garden District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is centrally located. This home features one living room and a family room to the right of the kitchen. There is tile flooring throughout, for easy clean up. The kitchen is spacious and equipped with a refrigerator, eclectic stove, dishwasher, and an over the counter microwave. This home also features an Arizona room that can be accessed through one of the bedrooms or the kitchen. The laundry room is located in the Arizona room with washer and dryer included.This home is available for immediate occupancy. The rental rate is $925.00 per month and the security deposit is $1,025.00. If pets are allowed and approved, there is a $20.00 monthly pet fee per pet, plus a $150 additional deposit per pet. The owner may consider up to 2 pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 N Sycamore Boulevard have any available units?
1528 N Sycamore Boulevard has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 N Sycamore Boulevard have?
Some of 1528 N Sycamore Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 N Sycamore Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1528 N Sycamore Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 N Sycamore Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 N Sycamore Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1528 N Sycamore Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1528 N Sycamore Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1528 N Sycamore Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1528 N Sycamore Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 N Sycamore Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1528 N Sycamore Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1528 N Sycamore Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1528 N Sycamore Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 N Sycamore Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 N Sycamore Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1528 N Sycamore Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Campbell Ranch
2000 E Roger Rd
Tucson, AZ 85719
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd
Tucson, AZ 85745
Brookwood Apartment Homes
201 S Kolb Rd
Tucson, AZ 85710
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
Arcadia Park
250 N Arcadia Ave
Tucson, AZ 85711
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85742
The Place At Canyon Ridge Apartments
2656 W Broadway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85745
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz
Tucson, AZ 85715

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity