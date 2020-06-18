All apartments in Tucson
1323 East Allen Road

1323 East Allen Road · (520) 201-0005
Location

1323 East Allen Road, Tucson, AZ 85719
Campus Farm

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL. Fall in love with the culture of Tucson with a stay at this lavish 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom vacation rental apartment for 4. Located at Mountain Adobe Village Apartments, known as 'the most uniquely authentic southwestern style apartments in Tucson,' this 960-square-foot home boasts high-end amenities, a private patio, and access to a community pool. You'll be able to golf, hike, tour the University of Arizona, and enjoy world-renowned Mexican food within minutes of the property.

-- THE PROPERTY --

Master Bedroom: Queen Bed | Bedroom 2: Full Bed

As you enter your temporary abode, designed by one of Tucsonï¿½??s best decorators, you're sure to be impressed by the exposed beam vaulted ceilings, elegant decor, and spacious layout that make the apartment feel inviting and homey.

When you need a break from the southwestern sun, retreat into the living room and rest your tired legs on the plush couch. With a flat-screen cable TV and endless natural light, the living room is the perfect place to end a day of adventure.

Whip up some 5-star southwestern fare in the fully equipped kitchen. No matter what you choose to prepare with the stainless steel appliances, your friends are sure to be impressed as they take their first bites at the breakfast bar for 3.

Looking to elevate your meal? Head through one of the 3 sets of French doors and dine on the private patio. As you feast at the dining table for 2, you'll feel the soothing desert breeze.

When it's time to hit the hay, head into the master bedroom and melt into the cozy queen bed. You're sure to wake up well-rested in this lavish bedroom complete with a flat-screen cable TV and en-suite bathroom.

Take advantage of Mountain Adobe Village's community pool when you need to beat the heat. Located a short walk from the apartment, the pool area offers lounge chairs, a dining table, and more!

-- THE LOCATION --

If you decide to explore the area, hop on your bike and cruise down the Rillito River Bike Path. Cutting through town and ending at the University of Arizona, the bike path offers a unique way to explore Tucson.

Sitting within 30 minutes of the property, Saguaro National Park and Tucson Mountain State Park are must-sees. Whether you choose to hike or take a jeep tour, you're sure to be inspired by the desert scenery you encounter.

Don't feel like cooking? Feast downtown to experience authentic Mexican cuisine. Known as 'the Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food' in the U.S., Tucson has everything from local food trucks to high-end eateries.

Be sure to check out St. Philips Plaza! This landmark, well-known for its fountains, tile art, and towering Eucalyptus trees, offers galleries, boutiques, and delicious restaurants. There is even an open air market on the weekends.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 East Allen Road have any available units?
1323 East Allen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 East Allen Road have?
Some of 1323 East Allen Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 East Allen Road currently offering any rent specials?
1323 East Allen Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 East Allen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1323 East Allen Road is pet friendly.
Does 1323 East Allen Road offer parking?
No, 1323 East Allen Road does not offer parking.
Does 1323 East Allen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 East Allen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 East Allen Road have a pool?
Yes, 1323 East Allen Road has a pool.
Does 1323 East Allen Road have accessible units?
No, 1323 East Allen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 East Allen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 East Allen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
