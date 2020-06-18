1210 W Congress Street

Amenities
July through August 27th still available on this rare opportunity. This fully furnished charming 3 BR, 2 BA home was lovingly restored several years ago. The home has a block wall surrounding the entire property. Interior has wood floors, two renovated baths, a completely renovated kitchen, newer AC, shed out back. A better location could not be found. Close to shops, restaurants, and I-10. Owner will pay all utilities. Electricity will be covered up to $100 per month, remaining balance to be paid by renter. Month to month, 3 and 6 month terms available.,