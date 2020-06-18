1210 W Congress Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

July through August 27th still available on this rare opportunity. This fully furnished charming 3 BR, 2 BA home was lovingly restored several years ago. The home has a block wall surrounding the entire property. Interior has wood floors, two renovated baths, a completely renovated kitchen, newer AC, shed out back. A better location could not be found. Close to shops, restaurants, and I-10. Owner will pay all utilities. Electricity will be covered up to $100 per month, remaining balance to be paid by renter. Month to month, 3 and 6 month terms available.,