Tucson, AZ
1210 W Congress Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1210 W Congress Street

1210 West Congress Street · No Longer Available
Location

1210 West Congress Street, Tucson, AZ 85745
Menlo Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
July through August 27th still available on this rare opportunity. This fully furnished charming 3 BR, 2 BA home was lovingly restored several years ago. The home has a block wall surrounding the entire property. Interior has wood floors, two renovated baths, a completely renovated kitchen, newer AC, shed out back. A better location could not be found. Close to shops, restaurants, and I-10. Owner will pay all utilities. Electricity will be covered up to $100 per month, remaining balance to be paid by renter. Month to month, 3 and 6 month terms available.,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 W Congress Street have any available units?
1210 W Congress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 W Congress Street have?
Some of 1210 W Congress Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 W Congress Street currently offering any rent specials?
1210 W Congress Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 W Congress Street pet-friendly?
No, 1210 W Congress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 1210 W Congress Street offer parking?
No, 1210 W Congress Street does not offer parking.
Does 1210 W Congress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 W Congress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 W Congress Street have a pool?
No, 1210 W Congress Street does not have a pool.
Does 1210 W Congress Street have accessible units?
No, 1210 W Congress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 W Congress Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 W Congress Street has units with dishwashers.
