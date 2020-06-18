10262 E Boulder Hop Trail

Amenities

BRAND NEW construction in Saguaro Trails. Houghton/Drexel. Senita Model. Never lived in! 4 bedroom/2.5 bath, Great room plus den, split bedrooms. 2294 sq ft. On a corner lot 2 garage plus tandem space. Large kitchen open to the great room. Granite counters, large island with breakfast bar. Stainless appliances. Large walk in pantry. Laundry room. Master suite with extra large walk in closet, separate double sinks, executive height counters in baths, upgraded wall look ceramic tile everywhere except bedrooms. Ceiilng fans. All bedrooms except one have walk-in closet. Low care landscaped back and front yards. Blinds on all window.