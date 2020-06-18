All apartments in Tucson
Tucson, AZ
10262 E Boulder Hop Trail
10262 E Boulder Hop Trail

10262 E Boulder Hop Trl · (520) 290-2335
Location

10262 E Boulder Hop Trl, Tucson, AZ 85747
Civano

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2297 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW construction in Saguaro Trails. Houghton/Drexel. Senita Model. Never lived in! 4 bedroom/2.5 bath, Great room plus den, split bedrooms. 2294 sq ft. On a corner lot 2 garage plus tandem space. Large kitchen open to the great room. Granite counters, large island with breakfast bar. Stainless appliances. Large walk in pantry. Laundry room. Master suite with extra large walk in closet, separate double sinks, executive height counters in baths, upgraded wall look ceramic tile everywhere except bedrooms. Ceiilng fans. All bedrooms except one have walk-in closet. Low care landscaped back and front yards. Blinds on all window.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10262 E Boulder Hop Trail have any available units?
10262 E Boulder Hop Trail has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 10262 E Boulder Hop Trail have?
Some of 10262 E Boulder Hop Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10262 E Boulder Hop Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10262 E Boulder Hop Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10262 E Boulder Hop Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10262 E Boulder Hop Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 10262 E Boulder Hop Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10262 E Boulder Hop Trail does offer parking.
Does 10262 E Boulder Hop Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10262 E Boulder Hop Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10262 E Boulder Hop Trail have a pool?
No, 10262 E Boulder Hop Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10262 E Boulder Hop Trail have accessible units?
No, 10262 E Boulder Hop Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10262 E Boulder Hop Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10262 E Boulder Hop Trail has units with dishwashers.
