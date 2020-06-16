All apartments in Tolleson
Last updated May 17 2020 at 5:08 AM

9408 W JACKSON Street

9408 West Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

9408 West Jackson Street, Tolleson, AZ 85353

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
new construction
**APPLICATION HAS BEEN APPROVED-NO MORE SHOWINGS**Brand new rental home! So new that the finishing touches are still being completed (granite counters, appliances, mirrors, toilets, etc. are all being installed prior to June 1st). What an excellent opportunity to be the FIRST tenant to live in this home. Large lot, spacious open floor plan, ceiling fans, no HOA, upgraded tile showers in both bathrooms, washer/dryer/fridge included. Close proximity to Tolleson High School, Tolleson Library & Community Center, shopping, restaurants, freeway access, etc. 1 dog may be accepted, however this rental does not allow cats. Income must reflect 3x the amount of the monthly rent; no rental judgements or evictions. Tenant to verify all facts & figures. No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9408 W JACKSON Street have any available units?
9408 W JACKSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tolleson, AZ.
What amenities does 9408 W JACKSON Street have?
Some of 9408 W JACKSON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9408 W JACKSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
9408 W JACKSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9408 W JACKSON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9408 W JACKSON Street is pet friendly.
Does 9408 W JACKSON Street offer parking?
No, 9408 W JACKSON Street does not offer parking.
Does 9408 W JACKSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9408 W JACKSON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9408 W JACKSON Street have a pool?
No, 9408 W JACKSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 9408 W JACKSON Street have accessible units?
No, 9408 W JACKSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9408 W JACKSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9408 W JACKSON Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9408 W JACKSON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9408 W JACKSON Street does not have units with air conditioning.

