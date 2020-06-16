9408 W JACKSON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse new construction

**APPLICATION HAS BEEN APPROVED-NO MORE SHOWINGS**Brand new rental home! So new that the finishing touches are still being completed (granite counters, appliances, mirrors, toilets, etc. are all being installed prior to June 1st). What an excellent opportunity to be the FIRST tenant to live in this home. Large lot, spacious open floor plan, ceiling fans, no HOA, upgraded tile showers in both bathrooms, washer/dryer/fridge included. Close proximity to Tolleson High School, Tolleson Library & Community Center, shopping, restaurants, freeway access, etc. 1 dog may be accepted, however this rental does not allow cats. Income must reflect 3x the amount of the monthly rent; no rental judgements or evictions. Tenant to verify all facts & figures. No Section 8.