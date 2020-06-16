2 N 87th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 full bath Home with over 1800 sq of Living Space and on Corner Lot! Awesome layout: Living Area upon entry opens into Great Kitchen Area with Stainless Steel Appliances. Additional dining Area that could also be used as Office or Playroom. Spacious Master Bathroom with Huge Master Closet and Large Master Bath. All Hardwood Laminate Flooring on 2nd Floor. Two additional Spacious Bedrooms along with Laundry Room all together on second level. Super Cute Low Maintenance patio with plants and artificial grass. HOA Takes Care of Front Yard. Pets Welcome with $300 Non Refundable Deposit. Rent $1400 + 4% Security Deposit $1400 One Time $150 Admin Fee $55 Application Fee/Adult Go to RentersWarehouse.com to see Full Listing and to Watch Video Tutorial. Call Kristi 320-267-1943 or Schedule Showing on Shomojo