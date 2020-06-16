All apartments in Tolleson
2 N 87th Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:45 PM

2 N 87th Drive

2 North 87th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2 North 87th Drive, Tolleson, AZ 85353

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 full bath Home with over 1800 sq of Living Space and on Corner Lot! Awesome layout: Living Area upon entry opens into Great Kitchen Area with Stainless Steel Appliances. Additional dining Area that could also be used as Office or Playroom. Spacious Master Bathroom with Huge Master Closet and Large Master Bath. All Hardwood Laminate Flooring on 2nd Floor. Two additional Spacious Bedrooms along with Laundry Room all together on second level. Super Cute Low Maintenance patio with plants and artificial grass. HOA Takes Care of Front Yard. Pets Welcome with $300 Non Refundable Deposit. Rent $1400 + 4% Security Deposit $1400 One Time $150 Admin Fee $55 Application Fee/Adult Go to RentersWarehouse.com to see Full Listing and to Watch Video Tutorial. Call Kristi 320-267-1943 or Schedule Showing on Shomojo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 N 87th Drive have any available units?
2 N 87th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tolleson, AZ.
What amenities does 2 N 87th Drive have?
Some of 2 N 87th Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 N 87th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2 N 87th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 N 87th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 N 87th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2 N 87th Drive offer parking?
No, 2 N 87th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2 N 87th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 N 87th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 N 87th Drive have a pool?
No, 2 N 87th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2 N 87th Drive have accessible units?
No, 2 N 87th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2 N 87th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 N 87th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 N 87th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 N 87th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

