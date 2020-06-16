All apartments in Tolleson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10 North 88th Drive

10 North 88th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10 North 88th Drive, Tolleson, AZ 85353

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
extra storage
carpet
Gorgeous two story home with many features. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a very spacious floor plan. Tile throughout the home and carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen includes Kitchen Island and pantry for extra storage. All black appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen. Great master suite with walk in closet and master bath along with double sinks. This house located at 10 N 88th Dr. in Tolleson is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.5%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 North 88th Drive have any available units?
10 North 88th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tolleson, AZ.
What amenities does 10 North 88th Drive have?
Some of 10 North 88th Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 North 88th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10 North 88th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 North 88th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 North 88th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10 North 88th Drive offer parking?
No, 10 North 88th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10 North 88th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 North 88th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 North 88th Drive have a pool?
No, 10 North 88th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10 North 88th Drive have accessible units?
No, 10 North 88th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10 North 88th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 North 88th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 North 88th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 North 88th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
