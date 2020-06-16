10 North 88th Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous two story home with many features. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a very spacious floor plan. Tile throughout the home and carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen includes Kitchen Island and pantry for extra storage. All black appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen. Great master suite with walk in closet and master bath along with double sinks. This house located at 10 N 88th Dr. in Tolleson is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.5%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.