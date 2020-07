Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave

Great location with beautiful evening sunset views! Stucco exterior home with some upgrades. Laminate flooring throughout, light and bright with many windows.Cozy living/dining rooms with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths.Plus an Arizona room for overflow guests or office space.Extra large storage shed with nice yard. Comes completely furnished with household items-Ready to Move in.Will accept a pet with pet deposit.