Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This home is immaculate, well maintained and bright, two car garage with extra golf cart room/storage space, clean tile floors, large bedrooms, washer and dryer included, open and bright kitchen area that serves a fantastic patio area in the fenced backyard area, lovely entertainment area in rear patio, move-in ready condition. 55 and older community. Near great shopping and recreation center. Bell and 99th Ave.