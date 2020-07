Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely home is located in a 55+ retirement community. Great location near Bell Road and 99th Ave and the Bell Recreation Center! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage. Spacious living room and back family room, almost 1500 square feet!. Tile in all the right places and neutral colors throughout. All appliances included! large covered patio overlooking huge back yard. Come take a look at this one because it will not last