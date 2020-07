Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice, clean home with 2 bedrooms and 1.75 baths and 2-car garage. Newer paint throughout. All appliances included! Screened in patio, spacious laundry/craft room. Great location, north of Bell Road and close to the Bell Recreation Center. Call to make an appointment to take a look at this nice home before it is gone!