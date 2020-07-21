19826 North Concho Circle, Sun City, AZ 85373 Sun City
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful Annapolis model. Kitchen was remodeled just a few years ago. New appliances and quartz counter tops. Very large laundry room with plenty of space to be used as an office or craft room in addition to doing laundry. Enclosed patio so you can enjoy the backyard with privacy. Close to groceries and shopping. Easy access to the 101 so you can be anywhere in the Greater Phoenix area very easily. One person must be 55 or older to live here.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19826 N CONCHO Circle have any available units?
19826 N CONCHO Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 19826 N CONCHO Circle have?
Some of 19826 N CONCHO Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19826 N CONCHO Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19826 N CONCHO Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.