All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 19826 N CONCHO Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
19826 N CONCHO Circle
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:06 PM

19826 N CONCHO Circle

19826 North Concho Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

19826 North Concho Circle, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful Annapolis model. Kitchen was remodeled just a few years ago. New appliances and quartz counter tops. Very large laundry room with plenty of space to be used as an office or craft room in addition to doing laundry. Enclosed patio so you can enjoy the backyard with privacy. Close to groceries and shopping. Easy access to the 101 so you can be anywhere in the Greater Phoenix area very easily. One person must be 55 or older to live here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19826 N CONCHO Circle have any available units?
19826 N CONCHO Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 19826 N CONCHO Circle have?
Some of 19826 N CONCHO Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19826 N CONCHO Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19826 N CONCHO Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19826 N CONCHO Circle pet-friendly?
No, 19826 N CONCHO Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 19826 N CONCHO Circle offer parking?
Yes, 19826 N CONCHO Circle offers parking.
Does 19826 N CONCHO Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19826 N CONCHO Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19826 N CONCHO Circle have a pool?
No, 19826 N CONCHO Circle does not have a pool.
Does 19826 N CONCHO Circle have accessible units?
No, 19826 N CONCHO Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 19826 N CONCHO Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19826 N CONCHO Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 19826 N CONCHO Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 19826 N CONCHO Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSun City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sun City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Maricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College