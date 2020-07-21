19826 N CONCHO Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful Annapolis model. Kitchen was remodeled just a few years ago. New appliances and quartz counter tops. Very large laundry room with plenty of space to be used as an office or craft room in addition to doing laundry. Enclosed patio so you can enjoy the backyard with privacy. Close to groceries and shopping. Easy access to the 101 so you can be anywhere in the Greater Phoenix area very easily. One person must be 55 or older to live here.