17219 N CALICO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

A Sun City gem in a 55+ adult community & great location. This home is completely furnished and ready to bring just yourselves. Fully stocked kitchen with dishes, pots and pans, microwave, fridge. Just pick up a few groceries. Ready to go, clean linens and multiple tv's. Formal Dining table for entertaining- 2 bedrooms. Sleeps 8 upon request. Enjoy this Seasonal Vacation rental, weekly & monthly ask about availability! Call us today to book your vacation with us. Adult amenities Galore includes Golf, 7 recreational centers to choose from with tennis, heated swimming pools and every activity you can imagine. Close to the following sports venues: Peoria Sports Complex home to the San Diego Padres & the Seattle Mariners, Surprise Stadium home to the Texas Rangers & the KC Royals