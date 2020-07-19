All apartments in Sun City
17219 N CALICO Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM

17219 N CALICO Drive

17219 North Calico Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17219 North Calico Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
A Sun City gem in a 55+ adult community & great location. This home is completely furnished and ready to bring just yourselves. Fully stocked kitchen with dishes, pots and pans, microwave, fridge. Just pick up a few groceries. Ready to go, clean linens and multiple tv's. Formal Dining table for entertaining- 2 bedrooms. Sleeps 8 upon request. Enjoy this Seasonal Vacation rental, weekly & monthly ask about availability! Call us today to book your vacation with us. Adult amenities Galore includes Golf, 7 recreational centers to choose from with tennis, heated swimming pools and every activity you can imagine. Close to the following sports venues: Peoria Sports Complex home to the San Diego Padres & the Seattle Mariners, Surprise Stadium home to the Texas Rangers & the KC Royals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17219 N CALICO Drive have any available units?
17219 N CALICO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 17219 N CALICO Drive have?
Some of 17219 N CALICO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17219 N CALICO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17219 N CALICO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17219 N CALICO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17219 N CALICO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 17219 N CALICO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17219 N CALICO Drive offers parking.
Does 17219 N CALICO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17219 N CALICO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17219 N CALICO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17219 N CALICO Drive has a pool.
Does 17219 N CALICO Drive have accessible units?
No, 17219 N CALICO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17219 N CALICO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17219 N CALICO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17219 N CALICO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17219 N CALICO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
