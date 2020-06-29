13830 N BUCCANEER Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool pool table garage hot tub internet access tennis court

GREAT opportunity - LOW RENT ..... ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Rent this AMAZING RECENTLY REMODELED PATIO HOME today! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Great 55 PLUS GOLF COMMUNITY with lots of AMENITIES in Sun City. (click on More below..) FULLY FURNISHED! 1 Bedroom with KING BED! Bathroom with a Step-in SHOWER. NEW KITCHEN with white cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances! BIG Island! RENOVATED to an OPEN FLOOR PLAN! Separate Formal Dining room. AZ ROOM used as a DEN/OFFICE! Tile throughout. Laundry with Washer & Dryer! Private fenced backyard! 1 car Garage! 2 sm-med PETS OK with approval! Jan - March $1800 All other $1500 per mth. Includes all utilities! CAPS apply. WIFI & Cable included! 3 month minimum lease preferred but will consider less. Tenants can obtain Rec Center Cards at their cost! Sun City offers many amenities! 7 Rec Centers with swimming pools, lap pools, walking pools, Hot tubs and every activity, work shop, & craft you can think of! Bowling! Pickleball! Shuffle Board! Pool Tables! Darts! Tennis! Ground Bowling! Mini Golf! Lake Activities! 9 Public Golf Courses & Reduced prices with Rec Card. And much more! Close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment! The list goes on & all! Call your Realtor today for more info!!!