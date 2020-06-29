All apartments in Sun City
Sun City, AZ
13830 N BUCCANEER Way
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

13830 N BUCCANEER Way

13830 North Buccaneer Way · No Longer Available
Sun City
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

13830 North Buccaneer Way, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
GREAT opportunity - LOW RENT ..... ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Rent this AMAZING RECENTLY REMODELED PATIO HOME today! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Great 55 PLUS GOLF COMMUNITY with lots of AMENITIES in Sun City. (click on More below..) FULLY FURNISHED! 1 Bedroom with KING BED! Bathroom with a Step-in SHOWER. NEW KITCHEN with white cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances! BIG Island! RENOVATED to an OPEN FLOOR PLAN! Separate Formal Dining room. AZ ROOM used as a DEN/OFFICE! Tile throughout. Laundry with Washer & Dryer! Private fenced backyard! 1 car Garage! 2 sm-med PETS OK with approval! Jan - March $1800 All other $1500 per mth. Includes all utilities! CAPS apply. WIFI & Cable included! 3 month minimum lease preferred but will consider less. Tenants can obtain Rec Center Cards at their cost! Sun City offers many amenities! 7 Rec Centers with swimming pools, lap pools, walking pools, Hot tubs and every activity, work shop, & craft you can think of! Bowling! Pickleball! Shuffle Board! Pool Tables! Darts! Tennis! Ground Bowling! Mini Golf! Lake Activities! 9 Public Golf Courses & Reduced prices with Rec Card. And much more! Close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment! The list goes on & all! Call your Realtor today for more info!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13830 N BUCCANEER Way have any available units?
13830 N BUCCANEER Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 13830 N BUCCANEER Way have?
Some of 13830 N BUCCANEER Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13830 N BUCCANEER Way currently offering any rent specials?
13830 N BUCCANEER Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13830 N BUCCANEER Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13830 N BUCCANEER Way is pet friendly.
Does 13830 N BUCCANEER Way offer parking?
Yes, 13830 N BUCCANEER Way offers parking.
Does 13830 N BUCCANEER Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13830 N BUCCANEER Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13830 N BUCCANEER Way have a pool?
Yes, 13830 N BUCCANEER Way has a pool.
Does 13830 N BUCCANEER Way have accessible units?
No, 13830 N BUCCANEER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13830 N BUCCANEER Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13830 N BUCCANEER Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 13830 N BUCCANEER Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13830 N BUCCANEER Way does not have units with air conditioning.
