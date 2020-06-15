11811 N Sun Valley Drive

Amenities

Very nice seasonal home (55+) in the heart of Sun City, close to shopping, sports events and the recreation centers! Spacious floor plan consisting of front living room, inviting rear family room overlooking the golf course view! Functional galley-style kitchen, updated appliances. 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths, One bedroom has a full size bed, and the master has either two twins or can be converted to a king. 2-car garage. Nice back patio area and the view! Come enjoy all the amenities that Sun City has to offer, including golf, clubs, crafts, trips, indoor and outdoor pools, etc! Booking is first come first serve and they are going fast!