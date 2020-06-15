All apartments in Sun City
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

11811 N Sun Valley Drive

11811 North Sun Valley Drive · (623) 826-5496
Location

11811 North Sun Valley Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Very nice seasonal home (55+) in the heart of Sun City, close to shopping, sports events and the recreation centers! Spacious floor plan consisting of front living room, inviting rear family room overlooking the golf course view! Functional galley-style kitchen, updated appliances. 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths, One bedroom has a full size bed, and the master has either two twins or can be converted to a king. 2-car garage. Nice back patio area and the view! Come enjoy all the amenities that Sun City has to offer, including golf, clubs, crafts, trips, indoor and outdoor pools, etc! Booking is first come first serve and they are going fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11811 N Sun Valley Drive have any available units?
11811 N Sun Valley Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11811 N Sun Valley Drive have?
Some of 11811 N Sun Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11811 N Sun Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11811 N Sun Valley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11811 N Sun Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11811 N Sun Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 11811 N Sun Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11811 N Sun Valley Drive does offer parking.
Does 11811 N Sun Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11811 N Sun Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11811 N Sun Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11811 N Sun Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 11811 N Sun Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 11811 N Sun Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11811 N Sun Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11811 N Sun Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11811 N Sun Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11811 N Sun Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
