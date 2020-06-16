All apartments in Sun City
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

11026 N Balboa Drive

11026 North Balboa Drive · (480) 335-0800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11026 North Balboa Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1757 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
*REMODELED GOLF COURSE HOME** This home has been beautifully updated and offers golf course views! Modern home fully furnished with lavish cozy beds, 55'' TV in master and 65'' in living room with Roku. Everything you need is right here. Inside laundry, BBQ, games, golf clubs, Internet and desk area. Arizona room for extra entertaining or watching the golfers in our cozy rocking chairs. 2 car garage with remotes, Don't miss your chance to watch the beautiful AZ sunsets over the golf course from your completely remodeled house! Come see this one today! HOME IS NICELY FURNISHED FOR COMFORT AND LIVABILITY. FULLY FURNISHED, 3 MONTH MINIMUM.SEASON $2800 OCTOBER -MAY $1900 JUNE -SEPTEMBER. $500 SECURITY, $150 CLEANING NON REFUNDABLE, , $40 PER COUPLE APPLICATION FEE. COME ENJOY AZ LIVING IN RETIREMENT. 10 GOLF COURSES, 7 REC CENTERS, FUN FOR ALL. WELCOME HOME!
The 2020 Spring Training Baseball season starts on Saturday, February 22, 2020 and goes through Monday, March 23, 2020. Join the action and excitement of the pre-season as the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres prepare for the start of the major league season.

Peoria Sports Complex is located within 15 mins. Sprouts 10 mins, Banner Boswell 2.5 miles and 101 freeway 2 mins for quick access to many of amenities that the valley has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11026 N Balboa Drive have any available units?
11026 N Balboa Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11026 N Balboa Drive have?
Some of 11026 N Balboa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11026 N Balboa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11026 N Balboa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11026 N Balboa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11026 N Balboa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 11026 N Balboa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11026 N Balboa Drive does offer parking.
Does 11026 N Balboa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11026 N Balboa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11026 N Balboa Drive have a pool?
No, 11026 N Balboa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11026 N Balboa Drive have accessible units?
No, 11026 N Balboa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11026 N Balboa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11026 N Balboa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11026 N Balboa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11026 N Balboa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
