11026 N Balboa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

*REMODELED GOLF COURSE HOME** This home has been beautifully updated and offers golf course views! Modern home fully furnished with lavish cozy beds, 55'' TV in master and 65'' in living room with Roku. Everything you need is right here. Inside laundry, BBQ, games, golf clubs, Internet and desk area. Arizona room for extra entertaining or watching the golfers in our cozy rocking chairs. 2 car garage with remotes, Don't miss your chance to watch the beautiful AZ sunsets over the golf course from your completely remodeled house! Come see this one today! HOME IS NICELY FURNISHED FOR COMFORT AND LIVABILITY. FULLY FURNISHED, 3 MONTH MINIMUM.SEASON $2800 OCTOBER -MAY $1900 JUNE -SEPTEMBER. $500 SECURITY, $150 CLEANING NON REFUNDABLE, , $40 PER COUPLE APPLICATION FEE. COME ENJOY AZ LIVING IN RETIREMENT. 10 GOLF COURSES, 7 REC CENTERS, FUN FOR ALL. WELCOME HOME!

The 2020 Spring Training Baseball season starts on Saturday, February 22, 2020 and goes through Monday, March 23, 2020. Join the action and excitement of the pre-season as the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres prepare for the start of the major league season.



Peoria Sports Complex is located within 15 mins. Sprouts 10 mins, Banner Boswell 2.5 miles and 101 freeway 2 mins for quick access to many of amenities that the valley has to offer.