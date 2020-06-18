11002 W GRANADA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible game room bbq/grill internet access

Experience the serene Sonoran Desert from the comfort of this updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath vacation rental located within 10 minutes of 10 prestigious golf courses. Featuring a tastefully furnished interior with modern accents, a full kitchen, a game room, and a private yard with lawn games and a covered patio, this pet-friendly abode has it all. Whether you're in town to golf at Willow Creek, explore White Tank Mountain Regional Park, or visit Downtown Phoenix, this is an ideal Arizona home base!Master Bedroom: King Bed | Bedroom 2: King Bed | Game Room: Sleeper Sofa | Living Room: Sleeper SofaGENERAL: Linens & towels included, free WiFi, wheelchair accessible, in-unit laundry machines, hairdryer, complimentary toiletries