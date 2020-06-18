All apartments in Sun City
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

11002 W GRANADA Drive

11002 West Granada Drive · (602) 421-2933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11002 West Granada Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
game room
bbq/grill
internet access
Experience the serene Sonoran Desert from the comfort of this updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath vacation rental located within 10 minutes of 10 prestigious golf courses. Featuring a tastefully furnished interior with modern accents, a full kitchen, a game room, and a private yard with lawn games and a covered patio, this pet-friendly abode has it all. Whether you're in town to golf at Willow Creek, explore White Tank Mountain Regional Park, or visit Downtown Phoenix, this is an ideal Arizona home base!Master Bedroom: King Bed | Bedroom 2: King Bed | Game Room: Sleeper Sofa | Living Room: Sleeper SofaGENERAL: Linens & towels included, free WiFi, wheelchair accessible, in-unit laundry machines, hairdryer, complimentary toiletries

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11002 W GRANADA Drive have any available units?
11002 W GRANADA Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11002 W GRANADA Drive have?
Some of 11002 W GRANADA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11002 W GRANADA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11002 W GRANADA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11002 W GRANADA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11002 W GRANADA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11002 W GRANADA Drive offer parking?
No, 11002 W GRANADA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11002 W GRANADA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11002 W GRANADA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11002 W GRANADA Drive have a pool?
No, 11002 W GRANADA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11002 W GRANADA Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 11002 W GRANADA Drive has accessible units.
Does 11002 W GRANADA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11002 W GRANADA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11002 W GRANADA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11002 W GRANADA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
