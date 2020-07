Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Cute & cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath condo ready for your vacation in AZ. Unit has large living room with dining area, kitchen with breakfast area, all appliances, inside laundry room with washer/dryer, single carport , and patio to enjoy coffee in the mornings. Available 10/1/19 - 1/31/20. Age restricted community of 55+. Offered through Property Frameworks. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!