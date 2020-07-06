All apartments in Sun City
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

10840 n Madison dr

10840 North Madison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10840 North Madison Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
House - Property Id: 59897

First and last month rent and deposit due to move in. I need 3 references. 2 from latest landlord. Proof of funds. $150.00 fee per pet non-refundable. House available,
in February if house doesn't sale. Taking application for rent, for February 2020.
Freshly painted. New roof. Orange, fig and grapefruit tree. Nice size yard. 2 bedrooms 2 restrooms 2 car garage. 55 + community.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/59897
Property Id 59897

(RLNE5443457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10840 n Madison dr have any available units?
10840 n Madison dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10840 n Madison dr have?
Some of 10840 n Madison dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10840 n Madison dr currently offering any rent specials?
10840 n Madison dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10840 n Madison dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10840 n Madison dr is pet friendly.
Does 10840 n Madison dr offer parking?
Yes, 10840 n Madison dr offers parking.
Does 10840 n Madison dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10840 n Madison dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10840 n Madison dr have a pool?
No, 10840 n Madison dr does not have a pool.
Does 10840 n Madison dr have accessible units?
No, 10840 n Madison dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10840 n Madison dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10840 n Madison dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10840 n Madison dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10840 n Madison dr does not have units with air conditioning.

