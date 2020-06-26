10809 W Camelot Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking hot tub internet access

Gorgeous renovated home near Sun City Rec center. Huge back yard with lots of shade and citrus trees! Gorgeous dark wood flooring throughout and kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. This home has a storage room and lots of area for parking. Super quiet 55+ neighborhood with great community amenities! Tenant may pay for

use of Rec centers at a cost of $248 per adult, but not mandatory. This fee is for ALL Rec centers throughout Sun City! Check out sunctity.org for more info on the

incredible deal you get with the membership!