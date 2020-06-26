All apartments in Sun City
10809 W Camelot Cir

10809 W Camelot Cir · No Longer Available
Location

10809 W Camelot Cir, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
Gorgeous renovated home near Sun City Rec center. Huge back yard with lots of shade and citrus trees! Gorgeous dark wood flooring throughout and kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. This home has a storage room and lots of area for parking. Super quiet 55+ neighborhood with great community amenities! Tenant may pay for
use of Rec centers at a cost of $248 per adult, but not mandatory. This fee is for ALL Rec centers throughout Sun City! Check out sunctity.org for more info on the
incredible deal you get with the membership!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10809 W Camelot Cir have any available units?
10809 W Camelot Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10809 W Camelot Cir have?
Some of 10809 W Camelot Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10809 W Camelot Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10809 W Camelot Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10809 W Camelot Cir pet-friendly?
No, 10809 W Camelot Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10809 W Camelot Cir offer parking?
Yes, 10809 W Camelot Cir offers parking.
Does 10809 W Camelot Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10809 W Camelot Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10809 W Camelot Cir have a pool?
No, 10809 W Camelot Cir does not have a pool.
Does 10809 W Camelot Cir have accessible units?
No, 10809 W Camelot Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10809 W Camelot Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 10809 W Camelot Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10809 W Camelot Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10809 W Camelot Cir has units with air conditioning.
