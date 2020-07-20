All apartments in Sun City
10710 W Meade Dr
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

10710 W Meade Dr

10710 West Meade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10710 West Meade Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for your visit. Home has been updated with tile flooring, great kitchen with newer appliances, granite counters and cherry cabinets. Large covered patio for entertaining or coffee in the morning while you listen to the relaxing water feature and Koi pond. There is a two car garage with storage area, and an inside laundry room with washer & dryer. Great house you'll want to call home. Located in a 55+ community. Available 11/1/19 - 4/30/20. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-2569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10710 W Meade Dr have any available units?
10710 W Meade Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10710 W Meade Dr have?
Some of 10710 W Meade Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10710 W Meade Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10710 W Meade Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10710 W Meade Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10710 W Meade Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10710 W Meade Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10710 W Meade Dr offers parking.
Does 10710 W Meade Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10710 W Meade Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10710 W Meade Dr have a pool?
No, 10710 W Meade Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10710 W Meade Dr have accessible units?
No, 10710 W Meade Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10710 W Meade Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10710 W Meade Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10710 W Meade Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10710 W Meade Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
