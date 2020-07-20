10710 W Meade Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for your visit. Home has been updated with tile flooring, great kitchen with newer appliances, granite counters and cherry cabinets. Large covered patio for entertaining or coffee in the morning while you listen to the relaxing water feature and Koi pond. There is a two car garage with storage area, and an inside laundry room with washer & dryer. Great house you'll want to call home. Located in a 55+ community. Available 11/1/19 - 4/30/20. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-2569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!