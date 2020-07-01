All apartments in Sun City
10441 W BURNS Drive
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:31 PM

10441 W BURNS Drive

10441 West Burns Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10441 West Burns Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 55+ community of Sun City with 7 Rec Centers and 8 golf courses in a great location, so close to the Bell Center! This long-term, unfurnished home is available for rent on January 1st, and includes a 2-car garage with tons of storage room available, and all the appliances. Enjoy tiled floors (no carpet), and a large enclosed Arizona Sun Room. This feels like an extra room. Huge fenced yard with block fencing, citrus trees, and low maintenance landscaping. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one with a tub and one with a walk-in shower. You will be amazed at how clean this home is. It's light and bright, and very cozy. Bring your golf clubs and embrace the beautiful weather in this amazing adult community of Sun City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10441 W BURNS Drive have any available units?
10441 W BURNS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10441 W BURNS Drive have?
Some of 10441 W BURNS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10441 W BURNS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10441 W BURNS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10441 W BURNS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10441 W BURNS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10441 W BURNS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10441 W BURNS Drive offers parking.
Does 10441 W BURNS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10441 W BURNS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10441 W BURNS Drive have a pool?
No, 10441 W BURNS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10441 W BURNS Drive have accessible units?
No, 10441 W BURNS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10441 W BURNS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10441 W BURNS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10441 W BURNS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10441 W BURNS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

