10441 W BURNS Drive

Wonderful 55+ community of Sun City with 7 Rec Centers and 8 golf courses in a great location, so close to the Bell Center! This long-term, unfurnished home is available for rent on January 1st, and includes a 2-car garage with tons of storage room available, and all the appliances. Enjoy tiled floors (no carpet), and a large enclosed Arizona Sun Room. This feels like an extra room. Huge fenced yard with block fencing, citrus trees, and low maintenance landscaping. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one with a tub and one with a walk-in shower. You will be amazed at how clean this home is. It's light and bright, and very cozy. Bring your golf clubs and embrace the beautiful weather in this amazing adult community of Sun City.