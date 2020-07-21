10328 W Kelso Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Lovely home in Sun City in a 55+ age restricted community. This 2 bedroom 2 bath features large living room with adjacent formal dining area. Flooring is wood laminate and tile throughout, except for one bedroom has carpet. Updated appliances in the spacious kitchen that features a cozy breakfast room. The large AZ room is great for entertaining with access to the large covered and open patio areas with built in BBQ. The oversized laundry room with utility sink, washer/dryer and lots of cabinets and the 2 car garage provide ample storage. Convenient location to shopping, restaurants, golf and rec centers. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!