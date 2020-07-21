All apartments in Sun City
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:36 AM

10328 W Kelso Dr

10328 West Kelso Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10328 West Kelso Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
Lovely home in Sun City in a 55+ age restricted community. This 2 bedroom 2 bath features large living room with adjacent formal dining area. Flooring is wood laminate and tile throughout, except for one bedroom has carpet. Updated appliances in the spacious kitchen that features a cozy breakfast room. The large AZ room is great for entertaining with access to the large covered and open patio areas with built in BBQ. The oversized laundry room with utility sink, washer/dryer and lots of cabinets and the 2 car garage provide ample storage. Convenient location to shopping, restaurants, golf and rec centers. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10328 W Kelso Dr have any available units?
10328 W Kelso Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10328 W Kelso Dr have?
Some of 10328 W Kelso Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10328 W Kelso Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10328 W Kelso Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10328 W Kelso Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10328 W Kelso Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10328 W Kelso Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10328 W Kelso Dr offers parking.
Does 10328 W Kelso Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10328 W Kelso Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10328 W Kelso Dr have a pool?
No, 10328 W Kelso Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10328 W Kelso Dr have accessible units?
No, 10328 W Kelso Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10328 W Kelso Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10328 W Kelso Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10328 W Kelso Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10328 W Kelso Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
