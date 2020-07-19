All apartments in Sun City
Last updated March 19 2019

10317 W PINEHURST Drive

10317 West Pinehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10317 West Pinehurst Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
This home is located in an age restricted 55+ area. Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath beautifully remodeled home. Truly move in ready. Here's just sample of what you will find. Entire new kitchen. Wood cabinets, stainless appliances, new counters, new lights, step-in pantry, separate laundry room with washer/dryer included. Baths with new cabinets, lights, toilets and sparkling tub or walk-in shower. All new flooring throughout and much more. Really nice workshop with AC & work bench. New windows being installed in February! and solar keep your bills low!. Perfect location, one block from the new clubhouse being built on the south golf course. North/South exposure. A must see..this one will be gone fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10317 W PINEHURST Drive have any available units?
10317 W PINEHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10317 W PINEHURST Drive have?
Some of 10317 W PINEHURST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10317 W PINEHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10317 W PINEHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10317 W PINEHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10317 W PINEHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10317 W PINEHURST Drive offer parking?
No, 10317 W PINEHURST Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10317 W PINEHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10317 W PINEHURST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10317 W PINEHURST Drive have a pool?
No, 10317 W PINEHURST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10317 W PINEHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 10317 W PINEHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10317 W PINEHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10317 W PINEHURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10317 W PINEHURST Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10317 W PINEHURST Drive has units with air conditioning.
