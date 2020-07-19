10317 W PINEHURST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

This home is located in an age restricted 55+ area. Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath beautifully remodeled home. Truly move in ready. Here's just sample of what you will find. Entire new kitchen. Wood cabinets, stainless appliances, new counters, new lights, step-in pantry, separate laundry room with washer/dryer included. Baths with new cabinets, lights, toilets and sparkling tub or walk-in shower. All new flooring throughout and much more. Really nice workshop with AC & work bench. New windows being installed in February! and solar keep your bills low!. Perfect location, one block from the new clubhouse being built on the south golf course. North/South exposure. A must see..this one will be gone fast!