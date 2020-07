Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking tennis court

Vacation rental in Sun City AZ. Great location, close to fairway center, South golf course and easy access to everything the Northwest valley has to offer. This home has tile floors, huge kitchen with island, 3 good sized bedrooms, inside laundry and Huge fenced Cul-De-Sac lot. Come and enjoy your Winter in sunny Sun City Arizona. 7 Recreation centers, 8 golf courses, tennis, bowling and so much more...