10251 W IRONWOOD Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED VACATION RENTAL ON THE COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE. DOUBLE FAIRWAY AT THE END TUCKED AWAY FROM WAYWARD BALLS. SLEEPS 4+. GORGEOUS WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, GRANITE, SAMSUNG STAINLESS PACKAGE, WOOD FLOORS THROUGH THE LIVING AREAS, TILE BATHS AND NEW CARPET IN THE SPLIT FLOOR PLAN BEDROOMS. MASTER SUITE BATH HAS STEP-IN SHOWER, 2ND BATH IS TUB SHOWER COMBO. GREAT ROOM WITH VIEWS GALORE. NEW WINDOWS MAKE FOR A SUPER QUIET HOUSE, LAUNDRY ROOM IS SPACIOUS WITH WASHER, DRYER, STORAGE, GOLF CART GARAGE TOO. $2900 MONTHLY. FULLY FURNISHED WITH KING BED IN MASTER, 2 TWINS IN 2ND BEDROOM. SPACE FOR MORE IF EXTRA SLEEP ARRANGEMENTS ARE NEEDED. $500 EARNEST $250 PET DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED ANIMAL NOT REFUNDABLE, $1500 SECURITY FULLY $250 CLEANING NON REFUND. REFUNDABLE, $175 CLEANING NON REFUNDABLE. NOT TOO LATE TO ENJOY ARIZONAS FINEST MONTHS! CACTUS LEAGUE FALL BALL AND SPRING TRAINING AT ITS FINEST. 20 MINUTES TO 3 BALL PARKS.SUN CITY IS 55+ AGE RESTRICTED, 7 GOLF COURSES, RECREATIONS FACILITIES, OUTDOOR CONCERTS, GREAT LIVING AREA!! OWNER IS LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENT IN ARIZONA. SCREENED IN PORCH, LEMON, ORANGE AND GRAPEFRUIT TREE, PLENTY OF SUN AND SHADE. COME VISIT!! CHEAPER THAN HOTELS!Spring Training starts in 2 weeks, 20 minutes to 3 different stadiums, Peoria, Surprise, Camelback , close to freeways, 30 minutes to Sky Harbor Airport,