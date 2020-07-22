All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 10020 W CAMDEN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
10020 W CAMDEN Avenue
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

10020 W CAMDEN Avenue

10020 West Camden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

10020 West Camden Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! This newly remodeled home has it all! Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 baths. Upgrades galore! If a fantastic kitchen is important, you need to see this one! Kitchen has new cabinets, butcher block countertops, backsplash, sink, faucet, lights, new microwave and dishwasher, added a pantry. Ceramic plank tile throughout the home except the bedrooms which has new carpet! 2 Car Garage has enclosed workshop or golf cart storage). Sun City is an active adult community. Convenient location to shopping, restaurants, golf and rec centers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10020 W CAMDEN Avenue have any available units?
10020 W CAMDEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10020 W CAMDEN Avenue have?
Some of 10020 W CAMDEN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10020 W CAMDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10020 W CAMDEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10020 W CAMDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10020 W CAMDEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10020 W CAMDEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10020 W CAMDEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 10020 W CAMDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10020 W CAMDEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10020 W CAMDEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 10020 W CAMDEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10020 W CAMDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10020 W CAMDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10020 W CAMDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10020 W CAMDEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10020 W CAMDEN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10020 W CAMDEN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSun City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sun City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Maricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College