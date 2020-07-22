10020 W CAMDEN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! This newly remodeled home has it all! Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 baths. Upgrades galore! If a fantastic kitchen is important, you need to see this one! Kitchen has new cabinets, butcher block countertops, backsplash, sink, faucet, lights, new microwave and dishwasher, added a pantry. Ceramic plank tile throughout the home except the bedrooms which has new carpet! 2 Car Garage has enclosed workshop or golf cart storage). Sun City is an active adult community. Convenient location to shopping, restaurants, golf and rec centers!