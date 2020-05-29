20058 N BROKEN ARROW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Property is already rented Dec 2020-March 31, 2021. 1 bedroom / 1 bath / 1 car garage with a private fenced yard at this FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL in the heart of Sun City West (at least one occupant must be 55+ years old). Price for May through August - $1,050 per month, September - December is $1,400, January - April is $2,150 per month. Tenants can purchase a renter's card to have access to many Sun City West facilities and activities. Currently rented through 3/31/2020. Owner pays the first $50 of the electric bill and cable TV. Internet is not included but tenants can add, if desired.