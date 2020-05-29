All apartments in Sun City West
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

20058 N BROKEN ARROW Drive

20058 North Broken Arrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20058 North Broken Arrow Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Property is already rented Dec 2020-March 31, 2021. 1 bedroom / 1 bath / 1 car garage with a private fenced yard at this FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL in the heart of Sun City West (at least one occupant must be 55+ years old). Price for May through August - $1,050 per month, September - December is $1,400, January - April is $2,150 per month. Tenants can purchase a renter's card to have access to many Sun City West facilities and activities. Currently rented through 3/31/2020. Owner pays the first $50 of the electric bill and cable TV. Internet is not included but tenants can add, if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

