20039 N Greenview Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Two bedroom, two bath Sun City West patio home available for long-term rental beginning March 1. Home opens up to a great room, with the kitchen overlooking the living and dining area. Kitchen has all appliances. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer and storage cabinets. The master has an en-suite bath with walk-in shower and large one sink vanity. There is also a sliding door exit to the rear patio. Second bedroom is split from the master. Hall bathroom with soaking tub. Two-car garage with storage cabinets. Rent includes trash service. HOA maintains the front courtyard. Tenant may only purchase one Sun City West Recreation Card. Sun City West is an age-restricted community. One tenant must be 55 years old.