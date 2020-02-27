All apartments in Sun City West
20039 N Greenview Dr
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:38 AM

20039 N Greenview Dr

20039 North Greenview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20039 North Greenview Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two bedroom, two bath Sun City West patio home available for long-term rental beginning March 1. Home opens up to a great room, with the kitchen overlooking the living and dining area. Kitchen has all appliances. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer and storage cabinets. The master has an en-suite bath with walk-in shower and large one sink vanity. There is also a sliding door exit to the rear patio. Second bedroom is split from the master. Hall bathroom with soaking tub. Two-car garage with storage cabinets. Rent includes trash service. HOA maintains the front courtyard. Tenant may only purchase one Sun City West Recreation Card. Sun City West is an age-restricted community. One tenant must be 55 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20039 N Greenview Dr have any available units?
20039 N Greenview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 20039 N Greenview Dr have?
Some of 20039 N Greenview Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20039 N Greenview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20039 N Greenview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20039 N Greenview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20039 N Greenview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 20039 N Greenview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20039 N Greenview Dr offers parking.
Does 20039 N Greenview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20039 N Greenview Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20039 N Greenview Dr have a pool?
No, 20039 N Greenview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20039 N Greenview Dr have accessible units?
No, 20039 N Greenview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20039 N Greenview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20039 N Greenview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 20039 N Greenview Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20039 N Greenview Dr has units with air conditioning.
