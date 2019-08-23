All apartments in Sun City West
Find more places like 19447 N Star Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City West, AZ
/
19447 N Star Ridge Dr
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:36 AM

19447 N Star Ridge Dr

19447 North Star Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19447 North Star Ridge Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
One bedroom, one bath fully furnished condo available for immediate rental. Home opens into a large living room with separate dining room over looking a walled patio. Kitchen has all appliance with new electric stove and breakfast area. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer. Bedroom has a queen-size bed. Bath has a walk-in shower. One car garage. Rent includes water, sewer and trash collection. Tenant to provide own cable, internet and own electricity. Sun City West is an age-restricted community. One tenant must be 55 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19447 N Star Ridge Dr have any available units?
19447 N Star Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 19447 N Star Ridge Dr have?
Some of 19447 N Star Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19447 N Star Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19447 N Star Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19447 N Star Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19447 N Star Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 19447 N Star Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19447 N Star Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 19447 N Star Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19447 N Star Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19447 N Star Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 19447 N Star Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19447 N Star Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 19447 N Star Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19447 N Star Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 19447 N Star Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19447 N Star Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19447 N Star Ridge Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City West 1 BedroomsSun City West 2 Bedrooms
Sun City West Apartments with GarageSun City West Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City West Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College