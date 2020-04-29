17602 N 134TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great semi-remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath, seasonal rental! Sun City West at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet street ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Spacious living room and eat-in kitchen area. The kitchen features upgraded counter tops, newer appliances, upgraded cabinetry, pantry, and built-in microwave. Large windows, walk-in closet, and vanity make up your master suite. Spacious guest bedroom and bath. 2 car garage. Inviting covered patio with huge yard. Some furnishings in pictures have been changed or upgraded, and are comparable.Enjoy ALL of the amenities Sun City West has to offer! Golf, other sports, pickle ball, clubs, tours, entertainment and craft shops, SCW has it all!