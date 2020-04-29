All apartments in Sun City West
Find more places like 17602 N 134TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City West, AZ
/
17602 N 134TH Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:32 PM

17602 N 134TH Drive

17602 North 134th Drive · (623) 826-5496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sun City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

17602 North 134th Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great semi-remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath, seasonal rental! Sun City West at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet street ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Spacious living room and eat-in kitchen area. The kitchen features upgraded counter tops, newer appliances, upgraded cabinetry, pantry, and built-in microwave. Large windows, walk-in closet, and vanity make up your master suite. Spacious guest bedroom and bath. 2 car garage. Inviting covered patio with huge yard. Some furnishings in pictures have been changed or upgraded, and are comparable.Enjoy ALL of the amenities Sun City West has to offer! Golf, other sports, pickle ball, clubs, tours, entertainment and craft shops, SCW has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17602 N 134TH Drive have any available units?
17602 N 134TH Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17602 N 134TH Drive have?
Some of 17602 N 134TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17602 N 134TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17602 N 134TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17602 N 134TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17602 N 134TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 17602 N 134TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17602 N 134TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 17602 N 134TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17602 N 134TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17602 N 134TH Drive have a pool?
No, 17602 N 134TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17602 N 134TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 17602 N 134TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17602 N 134TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17602 N 134TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17602 N 134TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17602 N 134TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17602 N 134TH Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City West 1 BedroomsSun City West 2 Bedrooms
Sun City West Apartments with GarageSun City West Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City West Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity