13722 W NOGALES Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

13722 W NOGALES Drive

13722 West Nogales Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13722 West Nogales Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Corte Bella Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Popular San Marco split bedroom, greatroom floorplan in stunning active adult golf country club community of Corte Bella. OWNED SOLAR-SUPER LOW ELECTRIC BILLS! This property is highly appointed with walled front courtyard, rotunda entry, 20 inch neutral tile in all areas but bedrooms, island kitchen open to living and dining areas, shutters throughout, expanded back patio, 2.5 car garage (room for golf cart) w/attached storage cabinets, epoxy floors, fully fenced ~1/4 acre backyard. Kitchen features corian counters, upgraded cabinets with pull-out shelves, stainless appliances, and pantry. Huge master bedroom with ensuite bath complete with separate garden tub & shower, double sink vanity, and spacious walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom and den are very large. At least 1 tenant must be 55. Tenant will have 2 resident cards for use of the community pool/spa, fitness center, tennis/pickle ball courts, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13722 W NOGALES Drive have any available units?
13722 W NOGALES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 13722 W NOGALES Drive have?
Some of 13722 W NOGALES Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13722 W NOGALES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13722 W NOGALES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13722 W NOGALES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13722 W NOGALES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 13722 W NOGALES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13722 W NOGALES Drive offers parking.
Does 13722 W NOGALES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13722 W NOGALES Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13722 W NOGALES Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13722 W NOGALES Drive has a pool.
Does 13722 W NOGALES Drive have accessible units?
No, 13722 W NOGALES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13722 W NOGALES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13722 W NOGALES Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13722 W NOGALES Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13722 W NOGALES Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

