13722 W NOGALES Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Popular San Marco split bedroom, greatroom floorplan in stunning active adult golf country club community of Corte Bella. OWNED SOLAR-SUPER LOW ELECTRIC BILLS! This property is highly appointed with walled front courtyard, rotunda entry, 20 inch neutral tile in all areas but bedrooms, island kitchen open to living and dining areas, shutters throughout, expanded back patio, 2.5 car garage (room for golf cart) w/attached storage cabinets, epoxy floors, fully fenced ~1/4 acre backyard. Kitchen features corian counters, upgraded cabinets with pull-out shelves, stainless appliances, and pantry. Huge master bedroom with ensuite bath complete with separate garden tub & shower, double sink vanity, and spacious walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom and den are very large. At least 1 tenant must be 55. Tenant will have 2 resident cards for use of the community pool/spa, fitness center, tennis/pickle ball courts, etc.