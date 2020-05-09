12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive

12607 West Crystal Lake Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Sun City West
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
A beautiful light and bright home that was expanded to a three bedroom and an office located in the adult community of Sun City West. Two car garage. The Master Bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms are split from the Master Bedroom and one of the bedrooms have a walk-in closet. Neutral tile and carpet throughout the home. Laundry is inside with a washer and dryer. There is a great screened-in lanai. Home is furnished. You will love this home. It shows pride of ownership.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
