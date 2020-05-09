12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful light and bright home that was expanded to a three bedroom and an office located in the adult community of Sun City West. Two car garage. The Master Bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms are split from the Master Bedroom and one of the bedrooms have a walk-in closet. Neutral tile and carpet throughout the home. Laundry is inside with a washer and dryer. There is a great screened-in lanai. Home is furnished. You will love this home. It shows pride of ownership.