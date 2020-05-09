All apartments in Sun City West
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive

12607 West Crystal Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12607 West Crystal Lake Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful light and bright home that was expanded to a three bedroom and an office located in the adult community of Sun City West. Two car garage. The Master Bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms are split from the Master Bedroom and one of the bedrooms have a walk-in closet. Neutral tile and carpet throughout the home. Laundry is inside with a washer and dryer. There is a great screened-in lanai. Home is furnished. You will love this home. It shows pride of ownership.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive have any available units?
12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive have?
Some of 12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive offers parking.
Does 12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive have a pool?
No, 12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive have accessible units?
No, 12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12607 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

