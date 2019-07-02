12602 W Parkwood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Two bedroom, two bath duplex rental home available beginning April 15 until December 14, 2019. Enter the home to a large living room and separate dining room. Eat-in kitchen with access to the back covered patio. Master has a queen-size bed. En-suite master bath with shower. Second bedroom has twin beds. Guest bath with soaking tub. Two car garage. BBQ on the back patio. Rent includes all utilities including cable and internet. Tenant to reimburse owner for electric over $75. Tenant responsible for their own Sun City West Rec Cards. Age-restricted community. One tenant must be 55 years old.