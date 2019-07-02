All apartments in Sun City West
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

12602 W Parkwood Dr

12602 West Parkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12602 West Parkwood Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Two bedroom, two bath duplex rental home available beginning April 15 until December 14, 2019. Enter the home to a large living room and separate dining room. Eat-in kitchen with access to the back covered patio. Master has a queen-size bed. En-suite master bath with shower. Second bedroom has twin beds. Guest bath with soaking tub. Two car garage. BBQ on the back patio. Rent includes all utilities including cable and internet. Tenant to reimburse owner for electric over $75. Tenant responsible for their own Sun City West Rec Cards. Age-restricted community. One tenant must be 55 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12602 W Parkwood Dr have any available units?
12602 W Parkwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 12602 W Parkwood Dr have?
Some of 12602 W Parkwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12602 W Parkwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12602 W Parkwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12602 W Parkwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12602 W Parkwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 12602 W Parkwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12602 W Parkwood Dr offers parking.
Does 12602 W Parkwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12602 W Parkwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12602 W Parkwood Dr have a pool?
No, 12602 W Parkwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12602 W Parkwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 12602 W Parkwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12602 W Parkwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12602 W Parkwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12602 W Parkwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12602 W Parkwood Dr has units with air conditioning.
