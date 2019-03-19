12602 W Keystone Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities internet access

This is a great 2 bed 2 bath with a office/den area located in a 55+ community in Sun City West. Home is fully furnished and ready for you to come and enjoy a nice vacation! Simply pack a bag and show up! Located near entertainment, dining, shopping. Property available only the months of May-Dec 26th each year. May, Nov & Dec 2300 a month - June-Aug $1950 a month and Oct 2100 a month. Rent includes power, water, trash and cable/internet. Community Activity card is $75 per card. Tenants cover any power bills over $200 and any water bills over $125.