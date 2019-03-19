All apartments in Sun City West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12602 W Keystone Dr

12602 West Keystone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12602 West Keystone Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
furnished
This is a great 2 bed 2 bath with a office/den area located in a 55+ community in Sun City West. Home is fully furnished and ready for you to come and enjoy a nice vacation! Simply pack a bag and show up! Located near entertainment, dining, shopping. Property available only the months of May-Dec 26th each year. May, Nov & Dec 2300 a month - June-Aug $1950 a month and Oct 2100 a month. Rent includes power, water, trash and cable/internet. Community Activity card is $75 per card. Tenants cover any power bills over $200 and any water bills over $125.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12602 W Keystone Dr have any available units?
12602 W Keystone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 12602 W Keystone Dr have?
Some of 12602 W Keystone Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12602 W Keystone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12602 W Keystone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12602 W Keystone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12602 W Keystone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 12602 W Keystone Dr offer parking?
No, 12602 W Keystone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12602 W Keystone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12602 W Keystone Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12602 W Keystone Dr have a pool?
No, 12602 W Keystone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12602 W Keystone Dr have accessible units?
No, 12602 W Keystone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12602 W Keystone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12602 W Keystone Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12602 W Keystone Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12602 W Keystone Dr has units with air conditioning.

