Sun City West, AZ
12423 W AURORA Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:15 PM

12423 W AURORA Drive

12423 West Aurora Drive · (623) 584-5384 ext. 6236703198
Location

12423 West Aurora Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2257 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
*Enjoy this 3 bedroom, 2 bath with over 2200 SQ.FT of comfortable living space with your own heated pool*This seasonal rental has what you need to enjoy the Sun City West lifestyle*Everything is provided for your vacation stay*Home sits on a large corner lot and very private backyard oasis*The property sleeps up to 6 people with plenty of room*Both bedrooms have walk in closets*Recently updated with fresh paint inside and out*Granite counters in kitchen with newer appliances*The furniture and decors are newer*All appliances stay*This home is centrally located and close to Recreational Centers, Golf Courses, Shopping and more*September 2020 through March 31, 2021 already rented.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12423 W AURORA Drive have any available units?
12423 W AURORA Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12423 W AURORA Drive have?
Some of 12423 W AURORA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12423 W AURORA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12423 W AURORA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12423 W AURORA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12423 W AURORA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 12423 W AURORA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12423 W AURORA Drive does offer parking.
Does 12423 W AURORA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12423 W AURORA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12423 W AURORA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12423 W AURORA Drive has a pool.
Does 12423 W AURORA Drive have accessible units?
No, 12423 W AURORA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12423 W AURORA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12423 W AURORA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12423 W AURORA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12423 W AURORA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
